WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:WKEY) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 38,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 161,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of WISeKey International in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WISeKey International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

