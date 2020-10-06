The City of London Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 349 ($4.56). Approximately 107,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 220,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.40.

About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

