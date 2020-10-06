Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Trading Up 5.8%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 17 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

