IMC International Mining (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading 13.5% Higher

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 49,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 162,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

IMC International Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns a 100% interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 unpatented claims totaling approximately 3,533 acres located in the Wickenburg, Arizona.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.