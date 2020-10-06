iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49. 422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 8.79% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

