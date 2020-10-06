Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. 198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

A number of analysts have commented on QBCRF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

Quebecor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Shares Down 40.5%
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Shares Down 40.5%
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Trading 0.8% Higher
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Trading 0.8% Higher
Jersey Oil and Gas Shares Up 8%
Jersey Oil and Gas Shares Up 8%
Marathon Gold Stock Price Up 0.5%
Marathon Gold Stock Price Up 0.5%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Trading 1.7% Higher
Mapletree Commercial Trust Trading 1.7% Higher
Two Shields Investments Trading 10.9% Higher
Two Shields Investments Trading 10.9% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report