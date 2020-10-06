Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. 198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

A number of analysts have commented on QBCRF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

