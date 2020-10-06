iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.72. 4,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 372,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 74.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.