Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) Trading Down 0.4%

Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.96 and last traded at $41.96. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 240,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,624,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,988,000.

