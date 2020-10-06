ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Trading 1.4% Higher

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. 8,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 13,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ASM Pacific Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

