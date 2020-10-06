Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) Trading Down 0.6%

Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $52.84. Approximately 1,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $531,000.

