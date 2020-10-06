Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) Trading Down 0.6%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $52.84. Approximately 1,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $531,000.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Shares Down 40.5%
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Shares Down 40.5%
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Trading 0.8% Higher
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Trading 0.8% Higher
Jersey Oil and Gas Shares Up 8%
Jersey Oil and Gas Shares Up 8%
Marathon Gold Stock Price Up 0.5%
Marathon Gold Stock Price Up 0.5%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Trading 1.7% Higher
Mapletree Commercial Trust Trading 1.7% Higher
Two Shields Investments Trading 10.9% Higher
Two Shields Investments Trading 10.9% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report