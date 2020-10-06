Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.50

Headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have trended neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE TMG opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. Thermal Energy International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

