Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.50

Headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have trended neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of CVE TMG opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. Thermal Energy International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Thermal Energy International Company Profile
