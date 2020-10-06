Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.50

News stories about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE TMG opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. Thermal Energy International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

