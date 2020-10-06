Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 2%

Woodbois Ltd (LON:WBI)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.37 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Approximately 471,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,258,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on shares of Woodbois in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target on shares of Woodbois in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber projects, and timber trading businesses in Africa. The company is also involved in shared services and property holding activities; forestry activities; and the production, trading, and distribution of timber. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries; and plywood used for concrete shuttering.

