finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of finnCap Group Plc (LON:FCAP) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.25 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28). Approximately 66,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 87,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported GBX 0.49 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, research, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale and investment activities.

