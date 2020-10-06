Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY):

10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

9/25/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

9/24/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $22.12.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

