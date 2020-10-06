Financial Contrast: First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) versus HCA Healthcare (OTCMKTS:HCA)

First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and HCA Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HCA Healthcare $51.34 billion 0.86 $3.51 billion $10.50 12.40

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than First Physicians Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of -14.51, meaning that its share price is 1,551% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Physicians Capital Group and HCA Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HCA Healthcare 0 3 15 0 2.83

HCA Healthcare has a consensus price target of $149.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and HCA Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A HCA Healthcare 6.67% -589.47% 6.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats First Physicians Capital Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Physicians Capital Group Company Profile

First Physicians Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides management, financial, and ancillary healthcare and IT services to the rural and community hospital market in the United States. The company offers hospital administration, billing and revenue cycle management, insurance, and medical supplies services, as well as finance, accounting, and tax services. It also provides physician and nurse staffing services, as well as administrative staffing, including hospital administrator, billing and coding, and non-healthcare provider personnel; and ancillary healthcare and IT services comprising electronic health and medical records solutions, radiology and diagnostic imaging, pathology and laboratory, emergency room care, and physical therapy and rehabilitation services. In addition, the company invests in, manages, and develops properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services consisting of critical access and physician-owned hospitals; federally and state-funded medical clinics; outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient surgical centers, and ancillary services facilities; medical office buildings; and medical equipment, such as CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and surgical equipment. Further, it owns a medical clinic in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Tri-Isthmus Group, Inc. and changed its name to First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. in September 2009. First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 179 hospitals and 123 freestanding surgery centers located in 20 states and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

