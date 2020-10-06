Reviewing EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) & Fortis (OTCMKTS:FTS)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

EnSync has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EnSync and Fortis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.05 -$12.97 million N/A N/A Fortis $6.62 billion 2.92 $1.30 billion $1.92 21.69

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Fortis 13.83% 6.06% 2.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EnSync and Fortis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortis 1 2 8 0 2.64

Fortis has a consensus price target of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.89%. Given Fortis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than EnSync.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortis beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 564,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 268,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 81,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 176,000 customers in British Columbia; approximately 268,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 30,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

