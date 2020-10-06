Reviewing Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) & Permian Basin Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:PBT)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.93 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Permian Basin Royalty Trust $20.51 million 5.70 $19.42 million N/A N/A

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 94.09% 4,477.47% 665.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hugoton Royalty Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 117 net productive gas wells, and 121 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

