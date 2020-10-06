Analyzing Corvus Gold (KOR) & Its Peers

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Corvus Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Corvus Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold Competitors 728 2795 2586 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Corvus Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A -$12.10 million -29.80 Corvus Gold Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 14.63

Corvus Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -77.25% -73.70% Corvus Gold Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Summary

Corvus Gold rivals beat Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.