Head to Head Comparison: Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) and Hubbell (OTCMKTS:HUBB)

Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Enova Systems has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hubbell has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enova Systems and Hubbell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hubbell $4.59 billion 1.66 $400.90 million $8.12 17.27

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than Enova Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Enova Systems and Hubbell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A Hubbell 9.09% 21.79% 8.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enova Systems and Hubbell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Hubbell 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hubbell has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Hubbell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hubbell is more favorable than Enova Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Hubbell shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Enova Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Hubbell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hubbell beats Enova Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles. It was formerly known as U.S. Electricar, Inc. and changed its name to Enova Systems, Inc. in July 2000. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

