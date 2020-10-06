Critical Comparison: Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) versus NTN Buzztime (NASDAQ:NTN)

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) and NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Central European Media Enterprises and NTN Buzztime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central European Media Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Central European Media Enterprises has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and NTN Buzztime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central European Media Enterprises 16.08% 33.21% 7.32% NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and NTN Buzztime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central European Media Enterprises $694.80 million 1.59 $119.13 million N/A N/A NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.25 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Central European Media Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Central European Media Enterprises beats NTN Buzztime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 30 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; provides television content through various platforms, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service; and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complements its news programming and other television station-related brands. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

