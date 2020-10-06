Reviewing Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) and Isonics (NASDAQ:ISON)

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) and Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Hawkins has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isonics has a beta of -69.14, suggesting that its share price is 7,014% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.0% of Hawkins shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Hawkins shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Isonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hawkins and Isonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins 0 0 1 0 3.00 Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hawkins currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.61%. Given Hawkins’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hawkins is more favorable than Isonics.

Profitability

This table compares Hawkins and Isonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins 5.66% 12.93% 7.74% Isonics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawkins and Isonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins $540.20 million 0.94 $28.37 million $2.66 17.85 Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hawkins has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Summary

Hawkins beats Isonics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries. This segment primarily provides acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, such as liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, urea, phosphoric acid, aqua ammonia, and potassium hydroxide. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite and agricultural products, as well as various food-grade products that include liquid phosphates, lactates, and other blended products; repackages bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment offers ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

Isonics Company Profile

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

