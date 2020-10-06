Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.56.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $256.01 on Tuesday. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 65,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

