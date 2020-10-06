ValuEngine Lowers Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Hold

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBCP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

