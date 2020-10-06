Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) vs. First Pacific (NASDAQ:FPAFY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Usio and First Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usio 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Usio presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 190.32%. Given Usio’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Usio is more favorable than First Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Usio and First Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usio -16.75% -66.62% -8.14% First Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Usio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Usio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Usio and First Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Usio $28.20 million 1.12 -$5.12 million ($0.39) -3.97 First Pacific $8.05 billion 0.14 -$253.90 million N/A N/A

Usio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Pacific.

Volatility and Risk

Usio has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Pacific has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Usio beats First Pacific on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Usio

Usio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. The company markets and sells ACH products and services primarily through resellers, as well as markets and sells prepaid card program directly to corporations and to consumers through the Internet. Usio, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Pineapple Payments. The company was formerly known as Payment Data Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Usio, Inc. in June 2019. Usio, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company offers packaged bread and other related goods, and meal components; explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and ethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; electricity generation and distribution; provision of water distribution and sewerage services; and operation of toll roads, hospitals, and rail lines, as well as offers logistics services. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

