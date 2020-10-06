Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYI. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

NYSE AYI opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

