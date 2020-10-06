Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

NASDAQ AXGT opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $236.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pavan Cheruvu acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $158,470.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGT. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $2,493,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

