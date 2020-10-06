YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 27,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 322,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter.

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

