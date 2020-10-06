Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Shares Down 1.9%

Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) was down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 8,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 12,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

Get Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.