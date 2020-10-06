Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf (TSE:VLQ) Shares Down 0.6%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf (TSE:VLQ) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.40. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.78.

