Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Trading Up 1.4%

Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIN) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $49.12. Approximately 28,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 224,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

