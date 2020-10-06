Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Trading Up 1.4%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIN) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $49.12. Approximately 28,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 224,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

YayYo Trading Up 9.5%
YayYo Trading Up 9.5%
Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Shares Down 1.9%
Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Shares Down 1.9%
Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf Shares Down 0.6%
Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf Shares Down 0.6%
Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf Trading Up 1.4%
Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf Trading Up 1.4%
Baudax Bio Shares Down 11.8%
Baudax Bio Shares Down 11.8%
Agronomics Shares Up 3.1%
Agronomics Shares Up 3.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report