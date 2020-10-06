L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) & Applied Science Products (NYSE:APLD) Head to Head Comparison

Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) and L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Applied Science Products alerts:

Applied Science Products has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Science Products and L3Harris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A L3Harris 0 0 19 0 3.00

L3Harris has a consensus target price of $243.41, indicating a potential upside of 39.57%. Given L3Harris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L3Harris is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Science Products and L3Harris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A L3Harris 7.21% 10.92% 6.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of L3Harris shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of L3Harris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Science Products and L3Harris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A L3Harris $12.86 billion 2.93 $1.33 billion $10.08 17.30

L3Harris has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Science Products.

Summary

L3Harris beats Applied Science Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Science Products

Applied Science Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment. The company principally offers the TriClean Pro, an air purification product that filters and destroys airborne contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, allergens mold spores, and odors; and is used in hospitals, assisted living facilities, doctor's offices, athletic facilities, day care centers, hotels, and office buildings. Its products under development include air purification products, disinfection products, medical instrument sterilizers, flow control actuators, and medical waste disinfection products. The company was formerly known as Flight Safety Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Science Products, Inc. in December 2009. Applied Science Products, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers vision-enhancing products; wireless communications systems; and Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides electronic warfare, avionics, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions for defense and classified customers; and mission-critical communication systems for civil and military aviation and other customers. Further, the company offers intelligence, space protection, geospatial, earth observation, exploration, positioning, navigation and timing, and environmental solutions using advanced sensors, antennas, and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for national security, defense, civil and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.