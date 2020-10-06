BIQI International (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) versus Cal-Maine Foods (OTCMKTS:CALM) Head-To-Head Contrast

BIQI International (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get BIQI International alerts:

BIQI International has a beta of 3.58, indicating that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIQI International and Cal-Maine Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIQI International $27.00 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Cal-Maine Foods $1.35 billion 1.37 $18.39 million $0.44 86.48

Cal-Maine Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BIQI International.

Profitability

This table compares BIQI International and Cal-Maine Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIQI International N/A N/A N/A Cal-Maine Foods 3.19% 4.61% 3.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BIQI International and Cal-Maine Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIQI International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cal-Maine Foods 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.55%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cal-Maine Foods is more favorable than BIQI International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of BIQI International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats BIQI International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIQI International Company Profile

BIQI International Holding Corporation engages in the energy, health, and other investment activities. The company was formerly known as Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. and changed its name to BIQI International Holding Corporation in January 2019. BIQI International Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company was founded in 1957 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for BIQI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIQI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.