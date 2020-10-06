Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading Up 6.8%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Sunday, September 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

Demant A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WILLF)

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

