Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Trading Up 0.8%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43. Approximately 18,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.