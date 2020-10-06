Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.51. 13,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 24,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.