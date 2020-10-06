Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Up 2.6%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53.47 ($0.70). 195,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 221,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.11 ($0.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.37. The company has a market cap of $727.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

