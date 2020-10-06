Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). Approximately 81,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 111,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.09.

About Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR)

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

