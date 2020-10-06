Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UBA. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $383.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 591,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 231,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 44.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at $667,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

