Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UVSP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

UVSP opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $452.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

