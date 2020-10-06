Brokers Offer Predictions for Actuant Corporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) – Stock analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actuant in a research report issued on Friday, October 2nd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. G.Research also issued estimates for Actuant’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 12.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the first quarter valued at $496,000.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

