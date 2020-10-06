German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. German American Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $753.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. Insiders purchased 1,834 shares of company stock worth $51,479 in the last 90 days. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in German American Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 527.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 682,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

