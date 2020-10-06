Timken (NYSE:TKR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. Timken has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $953,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,383,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 158.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

