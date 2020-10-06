JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.30 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.75 ($3.24) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.52 ($2.96).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

