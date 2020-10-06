Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $290.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $290.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $425.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.66 and a 200-day moving average of $247.47. The company has a market capitalization of $394.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $6,636,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,473,467.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,904 shares of company stock valued at $78,051,418. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

