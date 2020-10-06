Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $982.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

