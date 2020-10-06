Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $982.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New Fortress Energy versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis
New Fortress Energy versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis
Wameja Stock Price Down 0.7%
Wameja Stock Price Down 0.7%
Demant A/S Trading Up 6.8%
Demant A/S Trading Up 6.8%
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.8%
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.8%
Global X Cannabis ETF Trading 3.7% Higher
Global X Cannabis ETF Trading 3.7% Higher
Christopher & Banks Stock Price Up 11.8%
Christopher & Banks Stock Price Up 11.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report