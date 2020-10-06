TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of TRTX opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.85. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 241.68, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.58 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,626.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 501,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

