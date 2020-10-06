Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

NYSE WHR opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.58 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

