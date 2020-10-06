Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $469,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $38,425.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,778.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,137 shares of company stock worth $9,723,658. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

