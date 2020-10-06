Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WWR opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

